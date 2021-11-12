Kyle Shanahan responds to report that 49ers' Trey Lance has regressed

Has Lance regressed? Shanahan responds to report about QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the 49ers having a 3-5 record coming off an embarrassing loss to the Colt McCoy-led Arizona Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan is not thinking about making a change at quarterback.

In fairness, quarterback play is far from the 49ers' most significant issue right now. But the 49ers will eventually have to turn the page from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance.

During training camp, many believed Lance would overtake Garoppolo shortly after the start of the season. But a recent report from Bally Sports' Mike Silver notes that the North Dakota State product has regressed after his impressive showing in training camp, and that's part of the reason Shanahan has not handed him the baton.

The 49ers head coach responded to the report Thursday, noting most players' don't improve on a linear trajectory.

"Yeah, he's gone up, he's gone down, just like every player in here," Shanahan said. "So, when somebody has a report that he had a really good first week of training camp, he did have a really good first week of training camp. He also had a good fourth week, a good third week. I can't remember exactly how it goes. So there's probably some accuracy to that report, which I think would be accurate with every player on our team."

Lance saw snaps in three of the 49ers' first four games and then got the start in Week 5 with Garoppolo out due to a calf injury. Lance suffered a knee sprain in that Week 5 start and was inactive in Week 7. The rookie has been active for the past two games, but the rookie has not seen the field as Garoppolo has racked up over 300 yards in each contest.

Shanahan continues to note that he has the Lance package in the playbook every week but hasn't felt the need to bust it out.

Story continues

Lance is the future, but it's clear the 49ers will only turn the page once they believe their 2021 hopes are truly dashed, which might come Monday night if the 49ers can't spring the upset on the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast