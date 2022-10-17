Kyle Shanahan responds to George Kittle's take on 49ers' effort vs. Falcons

Shanahan responds to Kittle's take on lack of effort vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-14 victory over the 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, tight end George Kittle and his coach Kyle Shanahan had differing opinions on what led to the upset.

It’s well known that the team is dealing with a seemingly endless wave of injuries. But Kittle told reporters after the game that based on his initial postgame reaction, the loss boiled down to a lack of effort on San Francisco’s part.

Shanahan was able to respond to Kittle’s comments during a conference call Monday and was appreciative of his player’s insight. Having watched the tape, however, he provided a different take.

“I would disagree with that,” Shanahan said of Kittle’s comments. “I mean, I like George saying that, that's to me how you feel, especially when a team kind of dominates the game in terms of how they ran the ball, with the amount of carries they got, the time of possession and stuff like that.

“I didn’t look at any of the guys lacking intensity or going after it.”

Kittle’s comments were echoed by linebacker Fred Warner, who said after the game that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans gathered his players for a mid-game pep talk to help them “get going.”

But the Falcons were already up by two touchdowns and continuing to command the run game, ultimately finishing the contest with 24 more rushing attempts and 118 more rushing yards than the 49ers.

Shanahan believes San Francisco was up against an Atlanta team that poses a physical challenge for opponents week in and week out. That, coupled with the 49ers’ failure to execute in certain offensive scenarios, led to the loss.

“That was a very physical team,” Shanahan said. “That’s how they’ve played every single team they’ve played. That’s why they’ve been in pretty much every game they’ve played … They’ve been close to winning a number in a row. That’s why they had a chance to come back versus Tampa.

Story continues

“But I thought it came more down to the turnover that we had and not converting on those third downs that allow us to get into our physicality with running the ball.”

To Shanahan’s point about the Falcons’ record, all three of their losses on the season have been by six points or less.

It’s that kind of physicality and drive that allowed Atlanta to take advantage of San Francisco’s 38 percent efficiency on third down and three turnovers on the day.

Sunday’s outcome aside, Kittle and the rest of the 49ers will need to bring all the effort and intensity they can into their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium.

