Kyle Shanahan refutes report 49ers rejected Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo offer

Shanahan refutes report 49ers rejected Patriots' Jimmy G offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We could all benefit from reading a few more books. However, it sounds like 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan isn't a big fan of Seth Wickersham's latest deep dive on the New England Patriots.

The ESPN reporter writes in his latest book "It's Better To Be Feared," that the Patriots called the 49ers to gauge the price to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers originally received Garoppolo from the Patriots in 2017 for a second-round draft pick. Wickersham claims the Patriots were willing to offer a second-round pick to bring Garoppolo back to his original team, but the 49ers had a higher price tag.

Via Wickersham:

"There was an informal call between a high-level representative of the Patriots and a high-level 49ers official. What was Garoppolo's price? New England wondered if a second-rounder would suffice -- calling it even from 2017. But the 49ers wouldn't take less than a first. For the moment, at least, San Francisco was counting on Garoppolo to be the quarterback for 2021. The Patriots reached the same conclusion as San Francisco -- they liked the potential of the available first-round quarterbacks -- and moved on."

To no surprise, Shanahan refuted the report when speaking with the media on Wednesday.

"No. None," Shanahan said when asked if there was any truth to what the book says. "I'd also like to not keep answering questions about a book. I promise if that was the case, I would have talked to their head coach."

Of course, the 49ers kept Garoppolo while also trading up to the No. 3 pick to take QB Trey Lance.

The book also states Tom Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers after the 2019 season, but the 49ers felt Garoppolo was the answer after leading them to the Super Bowl.

With the 49ers losing four straight games, Garoppolo struggling and Lance looked at as an afterthought, for now, Shanahan likely will be the last to buy Wickersham's book.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast