Kyle Shanahan reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo injury after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo injury during Week 13 win vs. Miami Dolphins.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo injury during Week 13 win vs. Miami Dolphins.
The final of Cowboys 54, Colts 19 was the 1,074th Scorigami
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
Colts rookie WR Alec Piece came to play against the Cowboys.
The bill has come due on the Rams' Super Bowl win, and it has made for an ugly and challenging season. At least Cam Akers provided a bit a relief Sunday.
The 49ers greeted former teammates Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. with hugs after San Francisco's win over the Miami Dolphins.
49ers QB Brock Purdy is thrilled that his first NFL start will be against Tom Brady next weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Week 13's Sunday results.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's action in Week 13.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an injury update on quarterback Lamar Jackson following Week 13
The key for Raiders in their pivotal win over the Chargers? "Just the confidence, the juice, the unwavering belief in ourselves that we can play." according to Davante Adams.
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Kyle Shanahan rules out a return for Trey Lance in 2022.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.