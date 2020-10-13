Kyle Shanahan reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo pick sums up 49ers' day

Shanahan's reaction to Garropolo's pick sums up 49ers' day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It just was one of those days for the 49ers.

Entering as double-digit favorites for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers struggled mightily, as the QB's return was spoiled by an outing that featured two bad interceptions amid completing just seven of his 17 pass attempts before being yanked from the game at halftime.

This screengrab from The Athletic's David Lombardi appearing to show Shanahan's reaction the moment after Garoppolo's first pick of the game just about sums up the way every fan felt in that moment.

Shanahan after Garoppolo’s first INT pic.twitter.com/nnke37bbRe — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 12, 2020

Shanahan elected to start Garoppolo after the QB missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, but it didn't appear Jimmy G was anywhere near full strength. The 49ers head coach said at the half that he was removing Garoppolo to "protect" him.

Shanahan defended his decision to sit Garoppolo in favor of C.J. Beathard after the game, saying "the way the game was going, I wasn’t going to keep putting him in those positions."

The road doesn't get easier for the 49ers, as San Francisco will host the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 6. LA's defense allows the second-fewest yards per play of any defense in the NFL, and features Aaron Donald, who leads the league in sacks with 7.5 through five games.

Whoever ends up taking the field as the 49ers' quarterback against the Rams will need to minimize mistakes if San Francisco wants to reverse course and snap its two-game losing streak.