Kyle Shanahan ‘pumped for Washington’ after Commanders hired Dan Quinn and Adam Peters

When Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris was looking to reshape his team this offseason, rumors were that he liked the Baltimore Ravens’ business model.

However, Harris’ No. 1 target to lead the franchise was San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters. Peters, Harris, and a small advisory committee Harris assembled led the Commanders to Dan Quinn as their new head coach.

So, instead of modeling the Ravens, Washington’s model closely resembles the 49ers. Peters landed in San Francisco in 2017, the same year as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Shanahan joined the 49ers after two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, where he worked under Quinn.

Arguably, the most important people in the Commanders’ organization have close ties to Shanahan. Interestingly enough, Shanahan spent four seasons as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2010-13 but departed under challenging circumstances.

While Shanahan held a grudge against the Washington organization for years, he said the animosity was gone ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Commanders in Week 17.

Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder were long gone.

Now, Shanahan sings a much different tune regarding the organization that once fired him and his father.

Why? Because of Peters and Quinn.

“I’m so pumped for Dan, and I’m so pumped for Washington,” Shanahan said Monday at the Super Bowl. “Dan’s a helluva coach; they got a helluva one. I know they’ve gone through a lot of stuff these last 20 years, but having AP (Peters) and DQ (Quinn) is as good as it gets. Dan taught me so much in Atlanta, I’m very grateful for how much he’s helped my career. And him and Stacy (Quinn’s wife), and just what he’s going to do for their organization, knowing Adam, knowing Jim, they’re set up very well.”

Shanahan then discussed what he appreciated about Quinn when they worked together in Atlanta.

"I know they've gone through a lot of stuff these last 20 years, but having AP and DQ is as good as it gets." -Kyle Shanahan (who worked with both men) on the #Commanders hiring Dan Quinn and Adam Peters#HTTC@nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/axd6BxNsyD — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) February 6, 2024

When Kyle Shanahan praises Washington, times have indeed changed.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire