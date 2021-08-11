Kyle Shanahan provides updates on 4 injured 49ers

The 49ers have for the most part played it safe during camp in an effort to avoid injuries. On Tuesday head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some updates on players who have missed or will miss time though, including at a couple key positions where depth is a real problem.

Here are the four players Shanahan discussed during his press conference after Tuesday’s practice, and what he had to say about them.

WR Jalen Hurd

Hurd has been in and out of practice and wasn't effective in team drills when he was taking on a bigger workload. Shanahan's update on the 2019 third-round pick was not positive, and he said the receiver's roster spot could be in jeopardy.

“I mean, it hurts," Shanahan said. "I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know the potentially he has and the upside on how much we think he can help us. But, he's got to show that. There's not a lot of time left. We want to be smart with him. I know that some things were bothering him today. We were smart with him, but hopefully he can get into a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

SS Jaquiski Tartt

Tartt underwent surgery for a toe injury this offseason. He began training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and immediately headed to the Physically Unable to Perform list after he got off the COVID-19 list. Shanahan didn't sound pleased with the safety's progress. It sounds like Tartt could miss time into the regular season.

“I mean, not moving very fast right now," Shanahan said. "He hasn't been out there. I know he missed the time with COVID and I don't know how long he's going to stay on PUP, but I don't see him coming back soon right now.”

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Flannigan-Fowles could wind up becoming the starting SAM linebacker if Azeez Al-Shaair has a setback in his return from a knee sprain early in camp. Now Flannigan-Fowles is dealing with a concussion that could keep him out for awhile.

“Yes, he's in the protocol after the scrimmage on Saturday," Shanahan said. "He got a little banged up, some friendly fire, ran into one of his own guys and he's in the protocol right now.”

S Tony Jefferson

The 49ers' safety depth has already taken a hit with Tartt and Tarvarius Moore both out. Jefferson was one of the players brought in to help bolster that group, but now he's working through a couple injuries and doesn't have a timeline for a return.

“Unfortunately, Jefferson had a setback yesterday, tweaked his groin and hamstring, so I'm not sure how long he's going to be out for," Shanahan said. "So definitely planning on getting some other guys in here because our numbers are low there.”

