Kyle Shanahan provides Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers injury updates for Week 5

Shanahan provides Jimmy G, 49ers injury updates for Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to practice on Wednesday, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan declined to rule him out from playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Garoppolo is experiencing swelling and soreness in his calf. Trey Lance will take the first-team repetitions during practice on Wednesday.

Shanahan said when the team's medical staff rules out Garoppolo from playing he will make that announcement.

Garoppolo sustained right calf contusion early in the 49ers' game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He did not return to action in the second half.

Tight end George Kittle (calf) and left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) are day-to-day. Kittle went into last week's game listed as "questionable" and played 70 of the 49ers' 76 offensive snaps. Williams left in the second half with his injury.

Garoppplo started the first four games of the season. He completed 78 of 118 pass attempts (66.1 percent) for 925 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating is 96.9.

Lance appeared in three of the first four games. He has completed 10 of 19 passes (52.6 percent) for 162 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating is 121.1.

Both quarterbacks have wide receiver Deebo Samuel to thank for long touchdown passes this season. Samuel had a 79-yard scoring catch from Garoppolo in Week 1 and a 76-yard scoring pass from Lance on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw continues to rest a knee injury that has prevented him from full practices during the week. Defensive end Samson Ebukam was bothered by a hamstring injury coming out of the 49ers' game on Sunday.

The 49ers on Tuesday signed kicker Joey Slye to fill in for veteran Robbie Gould, who sustained a groin injury while warming up before the team's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Gould was placed on injured reserve with an injury that is expected to sideline him from three to five games.

