Kyle Shanahan proud of fight 49ers showed in error-laden loss to Saints

Shanahan finds bright spot in 49ers' error-laden loss in NOLA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some mistakes can be overcome, but the 49ers made too many on Sunday to sneak out of New Orleans with a win.

In their 27-13 loss to the Saints, the 49ers committed four turnovers and were called for six penalties, too often keeping their defense on the field. While letting the game slip through their fingers, coach Kyle Shanahan knew taking care of the ball was the team’s downfall.

“I think we take care of that ball, and with the effort that all the guys gave, I think it could have been a much different result,” Shanahan said after the game. “I think if we took care of the ball better today we would have had a very good chance to be in that game but we didn’t and blew an opportunity there.”

One silver lining was the defensive line playing aggressively. Javon Kinlaw recorded his first NFL career sack while having a solid showing throughout the game. The rookie was also credited with another half of a sack, combining with Jordan Willis, while Kerry Hyder recorded the 49ers' third sack.

The 49ers defense held the Saints to 237 total yards, their lowest production of the season. Alvin Kamara was held to 15 yards rushing, also a season low. The defensive line got pressure on Drew Brees unlike other opposing quarterbacks for much of the season.

The Saints quarterback was held to eight completions for 76 yards and one touchdown before he left the game with a rib injury. Jameis Winston did not fair much better, completing six of his 10 attempts for 63 yards.

Shanahan believes that while being put in a number of tough spots by turnovers, his defense never gave up. He is proud of they way they continued battle even when being put on their heels.

“As a whole, a bright spot is I thought our guys were fighting their ass off,”” Shanahan said. "There’s no moral victories here but we knew there was a big challenge going in. I’m sick at how hard they fought and that we had a chance to win that game.”

The team has a much-needed bye week and hope to get a few more players back from a roster that has been ravaged by injuries.