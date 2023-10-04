Kyle Shanahan: "Pretty ridiculous" to call Brock Purdy a system quarterback

When quarterback Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers starter last year and went undefeated in his regular season starts, it was not unusual to hear his success credited to playing in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Purdy's success continued until he was injured in the NFC championship game, but he picked up right where he left off upon returning to action this year. He's completed over 72 percent of his passes, including a 20-of-21 showing against the Cardinals last Sunday, and has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions over the team's 4-0 start.

Some have continued to credit the scheme for Purdy's success, but Shanahan took issue with the notion of Purdy being a system quarterback.

"That's pretty ridiculous," Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "You just got to watch the tape. I mean, he plays at a high level every time he's been out there. And he's done it in a lot of different situations versus a lot of different defenses, on the road, at home, in playoff games, when injured. You can't do all that stuff [if you're a system quarterback]. He's been out there too long. It's on tape."

There's little doubt that the scheme and the other players on the field with Purdy have a hand in the 49ers' offensive success, but there should also be little doubt at this point that Purdy adds to those things rather than simply gets carried along on their coattails.