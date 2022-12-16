This Kyle Shanahan play design is awesome

The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recalled his younger years as an Atlanta Falcons and Michael Vick fan, when he would go to games with his father. There's a possibility Fields could join Vick and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson as the third quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season when the Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. ''That would be crazy with Michael Vick, me growing up in Atlanta,'' Fields said.