Kyle Shanahan planning to play Trey Lance in first and third preseason games

The 49ers begin their preseason slate this week with Friday’s matchup against the Packers.

Quarterback Trey Lance appears likely to play.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said before Tuesday’s practice that he’d like “some” of the team’s starters — including Lance — to play in the first and third preseason games.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea. I definitely want to see how these practices go these [next] two days,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “I’d like to get guys to play in this game, mainly because I don’t want them to play in the second game. Going to scrimmage a team, more into the scrimmage than the game. And then to have a chance to get them in a game four days after that versus Houston when we get back Sunday morning would be tough. So that’s why I don’t want them to play much in that game. So hopefully a little in one, a little in three, and then we’ll have 17 days to get ready for Week One.”

The 49ers host the Packers for the preseason opener on Friday, travel to play the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 20, and have their preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 25. The club will hold joint practices with Minnesota.

Shanahan said he hasn’t determined just how much Lance will play in the preseason games. But a reporter pointed out that Jimmy Garoppolo played particularly limited snaps in previous exhibition matchups.

“I haven’t totally thought about it yet. I didn’t know that we did that last year,” Shanahan said. “Right now, my gut is exactly what I said. I could change after these two practices and what we see out there and stuff. But I definitely would like to get him out there this week.”

Lance started a pair of games in 2021, so this won’t really be the first rodeo for last year’s No. 3 overall pick. But getting Lance comfortable as QB1 is the clear priority for the 49ers over the next month.

