Kyle Shanahan to open up playbook for Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel

Shanahan plans to open up playbook for CMC, Deebo vs. Chargers

In just two games, Christian McCaffrey made 49ers history, and now he is set to see the 49ers' full offensive playbook alongside star wide receiver Deebo Samuel against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters Wednesday and discussed why this is the right move for the offense and why he feels McCaffrey and Samuel are "interchangeable" as multifaceted weapons.

"They're different positions, but they both can play the other one's position, so it just makes it a lot easier to distribute the field," Shanahan said. "It's not like Deebo is going to do this for him or he's going to do that for Deebo.

"They both do it for everybody including one another and themselves. It just makes a little bit more space and it makes a little bit more of a threat on whoever gets the ball in their hands."

Samuel's ability to be a "wide back" when needed was a focal point of the 49ers' offense during the 2021 NFL season.

While the 26-year-old's usage has not quite been as high in that particular role this season, teams have to gameplan for Samuel's multifaceted attack as he arguably is just as good as a running back as he is as a receiver.

Additionally, with McCaffrey now in tow, that gives quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo more options as the 26-year-old running back has shown an ability to catch balls with consistency, as evidenced by his monster performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

With both players expected to suit up against the Chargers, it will be interesting to see how Shanahan utilizes them against the Chargers' defense.

Considering how versatile both McCaffrey and Samuel are, it makes sense why general manager John Lynch said that the 49ers can "beat" anyone.

The 49ers Faithful is hoping that Shanahan can harness McCaffrey and Samuel's true offensive potential as the 2022 NFL season progresses.

