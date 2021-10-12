Kyle Shanahan offers explanation for Trey Lance's tipped passes

Shanahan sees two reasons for Lance's tipped passes vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's first career NFL start for the 49ers was about what you would expect from a raw but talented 21-year-old with only 17 collegiate starts under his belt.

There were good moments and bad moments in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Lance went 15-for-29 for 192 yards and one interception while also rushing for 89 yards on 16 carries. Lance also had four passes tipped at the line of scrimmage, something that has become a talking point as the 49ers head into the bye week.

Were Lance's passes tipped because his long wind-up is a tell for pass rushers to get their hands up, or did the Cardinals just make plays? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes each situation was different but doesn't believe Lance's delivery is a factor.

"I mean, there was four of them," Shanahan said on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" on Tuesday. "I don't think it's necessarily because of his delivery. I think tip balls have to do with where you are looking when a guy is not rushing and he is anticipating your throw. I thought two of them he couldn't have controlled and I thought two over the middle he could have done a better job at. Quarterbacks get balls tipped a lot. You always try to look into them whether there's something you could do differently with the O-line, something you could do differently with your eyes. I personally don't think you can change your throwing motion in the middle of something based on someone being in front of you, so we always try to coach eyes and timing of the play."

As for Lance's delivery, Shanahan noted that the rookie's release isn't an issue but the consistency of the delivery is something they are working on.

"Yeah, you've always got to keep working on your throwing motions and everything," Shanahan said. "I think Trey does have a quick release. A quick release isn't the issue. You want to make it as consistent as possible, not as much arm action as possible, just like a golf swing. If you get a running start, like Happy Gilmore, you might be able to hit it farther but the odds of you connecting perfectly while getting a running start are going to be like one out of 100. So, the more consistent, and the less movements you can have, the more consistent you'll be.

"But when it comes to a quick release and stuff, Trey's got a quick release. It's not as compact as Jimmy's [Garoppolo] or anything like that, but no one's really is."

Lance suffered a sprained knee in the loss to the Cardinals and his status for the 49ers' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air.

As for Garoppolo, Shanahan noted the veteran quarterback is trending toward being ready to go in Week 7 after he missed the Cardinals game with a calf injury.

"I mean, he's doing good," Shanahan said. "We'll see when we get back [after the bye week]. I think he'll be ready to go next week when we get back. That's the plan. I know he's doing a lot better now than he was last week."

