Kyle Shanahan offers Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks injury updates after 49ers' win

Shanahan believes 49ers got good Banks, Greenlaw injury news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Guard Aaron Banks likely will miss the 49ers' regular-season finale with ankle and knee sprains but the team is hopeful he will be available for their first postseason game.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not get a full evaluation on a back injury that forced him out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic that Greenlaw will be back soon.

"As bad as both of them (injuries) looked, (we) didn't know if it would be for the whole season or not," Shanahan said. "Feel like we got some good news on that so far."

Greenlaw leads the 49ers with 127 tackles this season and has played a huge role in San Francisco's current nine-game win streak.

Banks started the fist 16 games this season after playing only five offensive snaps in 2021 as a rookie.

The 49ers consider running back Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell could return this Sunday when the 49ers wrap up the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers plan to open the practice window for Mitchell in order for him to take part in Wednesday's practice, Shanahan said.

Mitchell has been out since sustaining a knee injury Nov. 27 against the New Orleans Saints. It was his second trip to injured reserve with a knee injury this season, causing him to play in only four games this season.

The 49ers (12-4) currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff standings, and could rise to No. 1 if they beat the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) lose to the New York Giants.

If the 49ers gain the No. 1 seed, they would have a first-round bye in the playoffs. Otherwise, the team will open the playoffs Jan. 14, 15 or 16. The 49ers are hoping the roster will be about as healthy as it has been all season for the start of the postseason.

Banks was injured with 13:11 remaining in the second quarter when Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson rolled up on Banks’ leg as he was blocking Raiders defensive lineman Kyle Peko. Veteran Daniel Brunskill replaced Banks and played the final 50 snaps of the game.

Greenlaw’s injury occurred in the third quarter at the end of a play on which Raiders star receiver Davante Adams caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Teammate Fred Warner tried to get in on the tackle and hit Greenlaw’s left leg with enough force to bend him backward at an awkward angle.

After getting checked out by the team’s medical staff on the field, Greenlaw got to his feet and jogged to the 49ers’ sideline, though he did not return to the game.

Azeez Al-Shaair took over Greenlaw’s role alongside Warner in nickel situations, while Oren Burks was the team’s third linebacker in base situations.

