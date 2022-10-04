Kyle Shanahan offers Colton McKivitz, other injury updates after 49ers' win

Shanahan offers updates on McKivitz, others after 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news regarding injuries after the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who had taken over the left tackle position with All-Pro Trent Williams out due to a high ankle sprain, exited the game early with a knee injury. Shanahan reported via conference call on Tuesday that McKivitz suffered an MCL sprain and will be out approximately two months.

Jaylon Moore, who came in for McKivitz, could be the guy to take over going forward. But Daniel Brunskill, who rotated in at right guard, is also an option.

McKivitz’s knee injury is similar to what running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair are both dealing with. McKivitz could be joining them on injured reserve, but the 49ers need to be careful who is placed on the list as each team is only allowed to designate eight players to return from IR per season.



Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is now also dealing with an ankle injury on the same extremity. Shanahan did not have any specifics at the time of the conference call, but the club will be careful with the veteran lineman and his potential return.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings suffered an ankle sprain during the game and is day-to-day, but the head coach did not offer any other specifics on the wideout.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, who was held out of practice most of the week, was seen on the field before the game at Levi’s Stadium working out in an attempt to test out his injured knee. Shanahan explained the turn of events and why Kinlaw was one of the team’s inactive players on Monday night.

“He put up a big fight to try to play on Monday, but he wasn’t that close to going,” Shanahan said. “He wanted to work out before the game, so we gave him a chance and we decided it would be a lot safer to wait this week and see how [his knee] reacts.”

The good news is that the practice window has opened for both safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett. The two defensive backs are expected to return to practice this week as one of the eight players allotted to the team to return this season. They will join the 49ers' talented secondary that includes cornerbacks Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, and safeties Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga.

The 49ers currently have eight players on injured reserve:

QB Trey Lance

S Jimmie Ward

RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Jordan Willis

LB Curtis Robinson

TE Jordan Matthews

DL Maurice Hurst

