Kyle Shanahan offers blunt Jimmy Garoppolo criticism after loss to Colts

Shanahan offers blunt criticism of Jimmy G after 49ers' loss

Everything about the 49ers' 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts played during a deluge at Levi's Stadium on Sunday was ugly.

The 49ers' offense was stagnant for most of the game, the defense committed multiple costly pass interference penalties, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could not deliver the necessary plays to snap the 49ers' losing streak.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been batting away criticism of Garoppolo all season, insisting the veteran quarterback gives the 49ers the best chance to win this season.

But after a rain-soaked game in which Garoppolo went 16-for-27 for 181 yards, one touchdown pass, two interceptions, and one lost fumble, Shanahan offered some blunt criticism of his quarterback's play Sunday night.

“I think we struggled to throw and catch a lot more than they did, that’s what it looked like," Shanahan said when asked how the weather impacted Garoppolo's performance.

Shanahan, however, didn't fault Garoppolo's decision-making in the loss.

“I didn't think there was a ton of bad decisions," Shanahan said. "Just missed some throws. Obviously, the ball got away from him a few times.”

While Garoppolo and the offense struggled to move the ball outside of two drives, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz took the necessary shots downfield to draw five pass interference penalties -- three of which were accepted for 97 yards -- and put his team in position to score as the rains pelted Santa Clara. On the night, Wentz went 17-for-26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns with one lost fumble.

Following the 49ers' fourth straight loss, Shanahan was non-committal about whether Garoppolo would start in Week 8 when the 49ers visit the Chicago Bears.

“I would guess so,” Shanahan said when asked if Garoppolo would start. “I will watch this tape and see if guys are healthy, first of all, and know where our guys are at. It was good for Jimmy to get healthy enough to play in this game today.”

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance was inactive Sunday as he recovers from a knee sprain suffered during the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers now are 2-4 and sinking to the bottom of the NFC. Shanahan needs to find some way to right the ship before their playoff hopes are washed away.

