When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo remained the team’s starter when he’s healthy.

After Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Cardinals, Shanahan said “nothing’s changed” regarding the team’s quarterback depth chart and that he hopes Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play when the team returns from their bye in Week Seven.

“The fact that he had a chance this week, that gives me a lot of hope coming back,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I think any time you’re dealing with calves and stuff like that, you never know how they’re going to react. I think that was similar to with [George] Kittle. I thought he was going to be alright a couple of weeks ago, and now we’re going on IR. So, I don’t want to speak too soon, but hopefully.”

First-round pick Trey Lance ran for 89 yards while completing 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and an interception.

Kyle Shanahan: “Nothing’s changed” with quarterback situation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk