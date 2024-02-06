Kyle Shanahan "not worried at all" about practicing on field at UNLV

The 49ers will be sticking with the original plan for their practice week.

Word of the team's displeasure with the field at UNLV was reported on Monday morning and there was some question about whether they would try to work with the NFL to move to the Raiders facility. Some members of the organization felt that the field was softer than they would have liked after the NFL put natural grass down on top of the turf field at the school.

The issue was not related to safety and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the field "playable" during a Monday press conference, which signaled that the 49ers would not be moving. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that during Super Bowl Opening Night and said that the field feels better than it did in earlier inspections.

“Not worried at all. . . . It improves each day so hopefully it will get better and better," Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

The 49ers will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle's participation will be something to watch after he sat out with a toe injury in last week's sessions.