Kyle Shanahan 'not sure yet' if Jimmy Garoppolo returns for 49ers-Dolphins

Shanahan 'not sure yet' if Jimmy G returns vs. the Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have never needed Jimmy Garoppolo more. With their injured franchise quarterback watching from the sidelines, the 49ers fell 25-20 Sunday night against the lowly, injured Philadelphia Eagles.

Kyle Shanahan isn't making any guarantees that Garoppolo, who is ailing from a high ankle sprain, will return for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, too.

"I'm not sure, totally," Shanahan said to reporters Sunday night when asked about Garoppolo's availability for the 49ers' next game. "I didn't talk to him today about how it went. We'll see tomorrow when he comes in.

"I know he'll have a good workout here Monday and Tuesday, and hopefully he'll be good to go for Wednesday, but I'm not sure yet."

Nick Mullens looked like an undrafted backup quarterback against an Eagles team that came into Levi's Stadium looking for its first win this season. Mullens threw two ugly interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and also lost a fumble in the loss. His coach had seen enough and turned to the 49ers' No. 3 quarterback in the final minutes of the game.

C.J. Beathard came in and played admirably for the most part. He completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 138 yards in his first action since October 2018. But even he couldn't do enough to pull off a 49ers comeback.

The 49ers (2-2) face another beatable opponent Sunday in the Dolphins, who are just 1-4. As Sunday night showed, games aren't won on paper. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel returned to the 49ers, but this still is a roster that has been without key players, including Garoppolo.

Following their game against the Dolphins, the 49ers face a brutal stretch of games against the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Rams again. Say what you will about him, but this team needs Jimmy G now more than ever.

