Kyle Shanahan not expecting Dee Ford to be on 49ers for 2022 season

Ford excused from minicamp, not expected to be with 49ers in 2022

SANTA CLARA — Along with Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford has been excused from the 49ers' mandatory minicamp.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher only has appeared in seven games in the past two seasons due to chronic neck and back injuries. As one of the biggest acquisitions of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era, the club has been patient through Ford’s three seasons with the team.

“I think he’s going to come in, he's been excused for mini-camp,” Shanahan said. “I think he's coming in to get his physical later in this week. But no, he's not doing anything with us.”

After a stand-out 2018 season, Ford signed a five-year contract extension worth $85 million after being traded to San Francisco in March of 2019. Since joining the 49ers, he has appeared in 18 total games registering 9.5 sacks, 22 tackles - 14 solo, and eight for a loss. The former first-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft has played 378 defensive snaps for the club and 13 on special teams.

Shanahan is unsure if the team plans on releasing Ford or if he will retire, but the head coach appeared certain that the pass rusher will not suit up for the 49ers again.

“I know that we've gotten a good bill of health from his doctor saying how good he is in this spot,” Shanahan said. “We’re going to check him out with our physical. I do not expect him to be on our team, but those are the three options that could happen.”

The 49ers' brain trust has added depth to the defensive line each offseason through both free agency and the draft. There is no doubt that when Ford was healthy and paired with Nick Bosa on the field, the pass rush was a dominant force.

The club will now move forward with Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu to work opposite of Bosa on the defensive line. Lynch and Co. also used their second-round pick, No. 61 overall, to add Drake Jackson to the fold in hopes of bookending their star pass rusher.

