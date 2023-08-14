Kyle Shanahan not concerned after third-round pick Jake Moody goes 0-for-2 on field goals

The 49ers used a third-round pick on Jake Moody this year, making him the highest-drafted kicker since Roberto Aguayo in 2016. Moody can't possibly turn out to be as bad as Aguayo was, but his preseason debut was not encouraging.

Moody went 0-for-2 on field goals in the 49ers' first preseason game, missing wide left from 40 yards and wide right from 58 yards. He did make his only extra point attempt.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not concerned.

“I’m not,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s unfortunate because I know the pressure on him and everyone’s looking. And I know he missed those two today. He’s been great in practice. He’s hit them all.”

Moody says he's not worried about it.

“It’s already washed away,” Moody said. “I was hoping we could have one more [attempt] just so I could prove that those were flukes. Those were not normal. I wanted one more to just kind of feel better. But I just have to wait until next week.”

49ers fans hope they don't have to wait long to see Moody make a kick.