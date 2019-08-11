Kyle Shanahan not blown away by performance of 49ers' rookie receivers

SANTA CLARA - Only one preseason game is in the books but coach Kyle Shanahan has a laundry list of injuries that the 49ers are dealing with.

In what appears to be somewhat of a silver lining, only one player on the team will go on season-ending injured reserve. Offensive tackle Shon Coleman had surgery on his dislocated ankle and fractured fibula Sunday morning. The team will begin working out offensive linemen to fill Coleman's spot on Monday when Coleman goes on IR.

Over a conference call Sunday, Shanahan announced one new injury that was unknown immediately after the game. Linebacker Elijah Lee had thumb surgery and will be sidelined for two weeks. Shanahan reports that the remainder of the injuries are short-term.

RB Raheem Mostert - concussion protocol

WR Trent Taylor (foot) - 4-6 weeks

NT D.J. Jones (knee) - week to week

S Marcell Harris (stinger) - good to practice

OL Najee Toran (hand) - good to practice









Hopefully, the team will get some good news when safety Jimmie Ward goes in for x-rays this week to see how his collarbone is healing. He was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but has yet to be cleared for contact.

After watching film of the game, Shanahan reports that there still has yet to be a wide receiver to set himself apart amongst the group.

"Each guy is a little bit different, but we've got a bunch of guys who can play and I want someone to make the decision easy for us," Shanahan said. "I want someone to take the job and make it to where it's extremely obvious. We haven't had that yet."

"We have a bunch of young guys who are extremely hungry, and they are going for it. We've got some other guys who have been here who have also been that way, but I think guys are very evenly matched right now and I want someone to step it up."

Shanahan also reeled in his compliments of rookie receivers Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd just a little bit.

"The rookies, they made some good plays last night, but they also weren't very consistent either," Shanahan said. "There's lots of parts about their game that they have to clean up, and I thought it was very similar in the veterans, too."

"You expect the veterans to be out there making some plays like they did a few times, but they also made mistakes. I thought the whole group played decent, but we need to be a lot sharper all around."

Shanahan also had a slightly different view of the interceptions by Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.

"Nick's, I thought, was a little bit worse just after watching the tape," Shanahan said. "A backside linebacker was out of position, really busted his coverage and Nick didn't account for him and didn't see him."

"C.J. saw his and let an aggressive throw go on third and seven. When you watch the tape, that's something we expect our receiver to step in front of and cross face, and Jalen hesitated a little bit on that and he could've helped him out. Definitely wasn't good, but not quite as bad as I thought the pick was originally."

Shanahan was still complimentary of both quarterbacks working under pressure that occurred with the offensive line in flux due to injuries.

"Besides that, I thought they both did a decent job when they were under duress and did a pretty good job handling the entire offense under some tough circumstances."

The 49ers have a day off on Monday and will return to practice Tuesday.

