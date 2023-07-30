Kyle Shanahan: "No updates" on Nick Bosa

Defensive end Nick Bosa did not report to 49ers training camp this week and there's no word on when that might change.

Bosa is looking for a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal and head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he does not expect Bosa to practice until an agreement has been reached. On Sunday, Shanahan gave no indication that the two sides have made progress toward a deal.

"I haven't heard anything, so no updates there," Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

General Manager John Lynch said this week that the "challenge" with getting a deal done is that Bosa is such a special player, but it is one that the team should have had in mind since Bosa has been eligible for a new deal since the end of the 2021 season. Whatever planning they did has not resulted in a deal yet and the sooner that changes the better for the 49ers defense.