Kyle Shanahan: No guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be alive or on roster Sunday

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The 49ers are set to take a new quarterback with the third overall pick in this week’s draft and that player will be on the roster come the start of the regular season.

It’s less clear whether Jimmy Garoppolo will be joining him.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Monday press conference that the incumbent starter’s issues staying healthy contributed to the 49ers’ decision to trade up with the Dolphins and that he thinks that the team would be “fortunate” to have Garoppolo on hand while adding a rookie. He wouldn’t come close to guaranteeing the rookie and Garoppolo will be teammates, however.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan said.

For the time being, Garoppolo is alive, on the 49ers roster, and, per General Manager John Lynch, handling the situation as well as possible.

“Jimmy’s been a pro,” Lynch said. “He really has. I just spoke to him over the weekend. He’s here, he’s taking part in our virtual meetings, plans on being at the workouts. Jimmy’s been completely professional as he always has been with us.”

Garoppolo’s current salary won’t make a trade easy to pull off and they may prefer to give the rookie time to transition to the NFL, but the right offer from another team might change that outlook for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan: No guarantee Jimmy Garoppolo will be alive or on roster Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

