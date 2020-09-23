Nick Mullens is the likely starter for the 49ers on Sunday against the Giants.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said today that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s sprained ankle probably won’t allow him to go, and Mullens will be the next man up.

“I’ll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week,” Shanahan said, via Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Nick is ready to go. He got a lot of playing time with us in 2018, and that prepared him for moments like this.”

Mullens started eight games for the 49ers in 2018 and played reasonably well, completing 64.2 percent of his passes with a solid average of 8.3 yards per pass. If he can play as well on Sunday, the 49ers will be satisfied.

Kyle Shanahan: Nick Mullens is ready to go as likely starter for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk