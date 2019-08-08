Kyle Shanahan: Nick Bosa is not injury-prone

Nick Bosa tore an anterior cruciate ligament in high school. The defensive end played only three games last season in his final season at Ohio State before requiring surgery to repair a core muscle.

Bosa, drafted No. 2 overall, strained his hamstring May 23 and missed much of the 49ers’ offseason work.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, Bosa has a “significant” ankle injury that will keep him out of the preseason.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, though, indicated that Bosa’s injuries are more bad luck than the rookie being injury-prone.

“Everyone acts like he’s a guy who is going to get hurt, [but] I’ve been around one of the most physical rookies in practice, as far as playing the run, playing the pass. He gets after it. He’s tough as could be,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “[The] last thing he wants to do is get hurt.

“He’s trying to go out there and play with [a sprained ankle]. He wants to come back tomorrow. He had an over-300-pound man land on his leg, and it was very fortunate that we didn’t lose him for the year.”

No one is questioning Bosa’s toughness, but it’s hard to deny he has an injury history. Whether it’s bad luck or “just football,” Bosa has missed a lot of reps while rehabbing.