In just 10 games played this season and coming off a torn ACL last year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has already racked up more sacks than he had in 2019 when he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Bosa has 10 sacks in 10 games this year for the 49ers. He had nine sacks as a rookie in earning the top rookie award.

And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes Bosa is just getting better and better.

“Bosa is a special player, and he’s just as valuable this year as he was his rookie year,” Shanahan said on Monday, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com. “He was the difference for us in 2019, and we missed him greatly last year. And you guys can see why again this year.”

Bosa has 22 total quarterbacks hits, 34 tackles and two forced fumbles so far this season. And the sacks are starting to come more frequently now as well as he has five sacks in San Francisco’s last four games. He’s coming off a two-sack effort against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

“I think he’s getting better each week,” Shanahan said. “And I think he’s playing his best ball right now of the year.”

Bosa played just 68 total snaps over two games for the 49ers last season before his ACL gave way and he was lost for the season in a game against the New York Jets. After being limited somewhat in the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions, Bosa has played over 70 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in all but one game since.

Kyle Shanahan: Nick Bosa “getting better each week” for 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk