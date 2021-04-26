Kyle Shanahan might already have the weirdest quote from NFL Draft Week

Ryan Wormeli
·2 min read
Kyle Shanahan might already have the weirdest quote from Draft Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Never ask San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to make a prediction. Otherwise, he might send everybody into an existential tailspin.

The former Washington offensive coordinator from 2010-2013 took an interesting perspective on Monday when speaking with the media ahead of this week's NFL Draft.

Shanahan, whose 49ers recently gave up multiple future first-round draft picks to trade up to the third spot in the draft, was asked whether or not incumbent starting quarterback Jimmy Garappolo would still be on the San Francisco roster by Sunday, the day after the draft ends.

It's an unsurprising question, considering the number three pick has been the cause of much speculation from fans and the media about who the 49ers are targeting. Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields are all reportedly being considered for the pick, each of whom would immediately become the quarterback of the future in the bay.

More surprising was the answer Shanahan gave.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," the head coach said. "So that goes for all of us."

Technically, Shanahan is correct. Nobody can guarantee anything, and on a more serious note, it does make sense to keep all of his options open. Why box himself into any scenario?

Still, this was far from an expected response. Congratulations Kyle Shanahan, you've already won the made-up award for the weirdest quote of NFL Draft Week 2021.

  Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)