Kyle Shanahan might already have the weirdest quote from NFL Draft Week

Kyle Shanahan might already have the weirdest quote from Draft Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Never ask San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to make a prediction. Otherwise, he might send everybody into an existential tailspin.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be on the 49ers roster on Sunday?



Kyle Shanahan: "I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday" pic.twitter.com/IlIM59GSpe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 26, 2021

The former Washington offensive coordinator from 2010-2013 took an interesting perspective on Monday when speaking with the media ahead of this week's NFL Draft.

Shanahan, whose 49ers recently gave up multiple future first-round draft picks to trade up to the third spot in the draft, was asked whether or not incumbent starting quarterback Jimmy Garappolo would still be on the San Francisco roster by Sunday, the day after the draft ends.

It's an unsurprising question, considering the number three pick has been the cause of much speculation from fans and the media about who the 49ers are targeting. Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields are all reportedly being considered for the pick, each of whom would immediately become the quarterback of the future in the bay.

More surprising was the answer Shanahan gave.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," the head coach said. "So that goes for all of us."

Technically, Shanahan is correct. Nobody can guarantee anything, and on a more serious note, it does make sense to keep all of his options open. Why box himself into any scenario?

Still, this was far from an expected response. Congratulations Kyle Shanahan, you've already won the made-up award for the weirdest quote of NFL Draft Week 2021.