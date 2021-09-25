Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur deny Aaron Rodgers trade rumor tension

Shanahan, LaFleur deny Rodgers trade talks caused tension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers this offseason about a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers, which reportedly caused some tension between old friends in Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur. While speaking to the media on Friday, Shanahan simply said everyone in the NFL has to do their job, and that the two remain friends.

"No, I don't," Shanahan said. "I mean, I definitely heard about people talking about our friendship. I've got a lot of friends in this league; coaches, players, equipment managers, everybody. I've been in this league for 20 years, and you do have lots of friends, but I can promise you that friends never affect how you do your job.

"We all have jobs to do, and you all have relationships, but you always do your job and try not to think about anything else."

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported through a Twitter thread this week that conversations between Shanahan and LaFleur were awkward leading up to the NFL draft.

Prior to Silver's reporting, LaFleur was asked about his relationship with Shanahan, and echoed that the two remain friends.

"Kyle's a great friend of mine," LaFleur said (h/t Bill Huber of SI). "Absolutely, I hold no ill will toward him."

Shanahan said this offseason that he did reach out to LaFleur when rumors of Rodgers' availability surfaced, indicating that he didn't want to wake up the next morning and see the legendary quarterback had been dealt without at least gauging interest.

Regardless of all the offseason drama and rumors, Rodgers will be the QB for the Packers when they take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium for San Francisco's season opener, going up against Jimmy Garoppolo.

Whatever tension there might or might not have been, these two coaches will be solely focused on getting a win on Sunday Night Football.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast