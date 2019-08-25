Kyle Shanahan looking for Dante Pettis to “earn a role” on the 49ers

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed pleased with how wide receiver Dante Pettis was progressing when asked about the 2018 second-round pick in June, but he doesn’t sound as thrilled about Pettis as the preseason winds down.

Shanahan was asked on Sunday why Pettis remained in Saturday night’s game into the fourth quarter when other starters were out of the contest earlier.

“I believe he needed to be,” Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “He’s still trying to earn a role on this team and still is showing what he’s capable of doing consistently.”

Pettis has started all three preseason games, but it’s clear Shanahan hasn’t seen what he’s wanted from the wideout this summer. It’s hard to imagine that the 49ers would cut ties with a second-round pick before his second season, but he may be playing a smaller role than anticipated if he fails to meet the standard Shanahan is looking for this year.