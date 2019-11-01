Kyle Shanahan on Kwon Alexander: Going to be a tough loss

The 49ers improved to 8-0 by beating the Cardinals on Thursday night, but their defense took a hit when linebacker Kwon Alexander injured his pectoral.

Alexander is having an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is already looking ahead to playing without Alexander in the near future.

“I’m a lot more nervous about that MRI coming back today . . . It’s going to be a tough loss. Hopefully it’s not for the whole season,” Shanahan said, via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

Dre Greenlaw took over for Alexander after his injury and Azeez Al-Shaair took Greenlaw’s spot as the SAM linebacker. Alexander has 34 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a half-sack in his first season with the 49ers.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, the MRI showed a torn pectoral and Alexander will miss the rest of the season as a result.