Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski lead favorites for 2021 NFL Coach of the Year

Shanahan, Stefanski lead favorites for 2021 Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski won the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year after helping the Cleveland Browns secure their first winning record since 2007 and ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, which dated back to 2002.

Despite trailing Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and Miami’s Brian Flores in NFL Coach of the Year odds on the board in February, Stefanski beat out both coaches to win the award.

Will Stefanski or Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay win their second Coach of the Year award, or will a new face like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley take the crown in his first year at the helm?

Here are the odds for the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year from PointsBet Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite to win 2021 NFL Coach of the Year?

PointsBet pegs Stefanski to repeat as coach of the year in 2021. The Browns head coach opens as a +1200 favorite, ahead of McVay and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Staley and Flores round out the top five, with Colts head coach Frank Reich at the sixth-best odds and McDermott with the seventh-best odds.

Coach

Odds

Kevin Stefanski

+1200

Sean McVay

+1500

Kyle Shanahan

+1500

Brandon Staley

+1500

Brian Flores

+1500

Frank Reich

+1500

Sean McDermott

+1800

Arthur Smith

+1800

Andy Reid

+1800

Robert Saleh

+1800

Bill Belichick

+2000

Sean Payton

+2200

Bruce Arians

+2200

John Harbaugh

+2200

Joe Judge

+2500

Vic Fangio

+2500

Mike Zimmer

+2500

Matt Nagy

+2500

Mike Vrabel

+2500

Ron Rivera

+3000

Pete Carroll

+3000

Matt LaFleur

+3000

Mike McCarthy

+3000

Matt Rhule

+3300

Urban Meyer

+3300

Mike Tomlin

+3300

Kliff Kingsbury

+3300

Jon Gruden

+4000

Dan Campbell

+5000

Nick Sirianni

+5000

Zac Taylor

+6600

David Culley

+8000

