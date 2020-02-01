Kyle Shanahan: We just need the game to be here

After nearly two weeks of preparation, the only thing left for the 49ers to do is actually play Super Bowl LIV.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team can’t wait for that to happen. The team held a brief walkthrough on Saturday and Shanahan told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas of TheAthletic that everyone with the Niners is champing at the bit for the game to start.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” Shanahan said. “We just need the game to get here. It’s been two weeks of [practice], and we are itching to go.”

After the walkthrough, the 49ers went to Hard Rock Stadium to familiarize themselves with where they’ll be playing the Chiefs. Shanahan said he preferred to do that “instead of them going there and being in awe of everything tomorrow.” Once there, the plan included a simulation of the extended halftime break so that there will be no surprises once the long-awaited matchup finally gets underway.