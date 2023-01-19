Kyle Shanahan jokes coaching feedback causes 'crickets' in 49ers' film room

Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless.

The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions.

"I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be to get a reaction from people but it's very simple with me because it all just goes off of what I see on tape and I'm pretty consistent with that."

Shanahan adds that when he asks a player to break down film of the entire team, he often gets a nervous silence as a response.

"It's crazy ... you got a lot of grown men, they hear their name in a big room, they get real nervous, which is crazy," Shanahan shared, much to the delight of the reporters in the room. "Ask them to break down [their own plays], they talk nonstop and then you ask them to break down the team one day and it's just like crickets.

"So I think it's good practice for everybody, [to] be in those situations."

Shanahan isn't a stranger to calling out a certain player to get the most out of them. Before the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, Shanahan had some choice words for Nick Bosa, leading to a dominant outing at Levi's Stadium.

As the 49ers continue to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round -- a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card Game -- on Sunday, Shanahan undoubtedly is coaching his team hard.

