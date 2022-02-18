Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch have small Trey Lance window, Orlando Scandrick says

Scandrick: Shanahan, Lynch have three-year window with Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Since he was hired as the 49ers’ head coach in 2017, Kyle Shanahan has taken his team to two conference championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Shanahan, well known as one of the best offensive minds in football, continues to innovate and produced a top-10 NFL offense in 2021. His latest project, wide-receiver-turned-wide-back Deebo Samuel, has developed into one of the most versatile, exciting weapons in the NFL.

But just like every other head coach, Shanahan’s success on the job will be determined by the performance at the most important position in sports: The quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s interception with 1:19 remaining in San Francisco’s season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game all but officially marked the beginning of a new era for the 49ers. Garoppolo is expected to be traded in the offseason, and Shanahan will likely give the reins of his prized offense to Trey Lance, who turns 22 years old in May.

“They have no choice,” former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick told NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco in an interview at Radio Row during Super Bowl week. “They sold the farm to get him.”

Lance, who San Francisco paid a hefty price to trade up and select at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, appeared in six games as a rookie. In his two starts -- against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 and vs. the Houston Texans in Week 17 -- Lance completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 441 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding up to an 83.9 passer rating.

Lance looked raw in his debut season yet clearly showed his potential and athleticism under center. But once he’s named the new starting signal-caller, the clock starts ticking on his window to prove he can conduct Shanahan’s offense and can develop into the franchise quarterback the 49ers selected him to be.

“I think if Trey Lance does not pan out to be what they think he’s supposed to be, I don’t think John Lynch and Shanahan have their jobs for more than two or three more years,” Scandrick said. “I think he gets three years. He gets three years. If he doesn’t pan out to how he’s supposed to be, I don’t think those guys have their jobs. If he turns into what he’s supposed to be, I think that we see the 49ers being a contender every year, year in and year out.”

With the 49ers’ strong defense and rushing attack, Scandrick believes Lance is entering a great situation in San Francisco.

“I expect him to be well-coached,” he said. “I expect him to ride their run game and bring him along and let him make plays. You’ll see some more outside the pocket than you see with Jimmy G. I think Jimmy G was like a statue to me. He didn’t have a lot of movement.

“And I feel like their defense is just naturally going to get better. They had some injuries on defense earlier this year and I feel like they’ll add some pieces to their defense, whether it be in free agency or through the draft.”

Fresh off a conference title appearance, this 49ers roster is ready to win now. The championship window is open. Lance can be the difference-maker right away and get San Francisco back to the Super Bowl.

"I think Jimmy G won a lot of games with the San Francisco 49ers,” Scandrick said. “I think, also, that the San Francisco 49ers were winning in spite of him, not because of him.”

