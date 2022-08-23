It’s August 23 and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster.

There haven’t been many rumors of interested teams, aside from the Browns reportedly considering him before quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension was finalized. But since then, Cleveland has reportedly been content to stick with Garoppolo’s former Patriots teammate Jacoby Brissett.

So Garoppolo continues to work out on his own at the 49ers facility. Asked if Garoppolo could end up being on the team when the regular season starts, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I think any scenario is possible.”

“I communicate with Jimmy all the time,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “He looks the same as he always has. He always throws it really good. So, he looks the exact same.”

General Manager John Lynch also said the 49ers don’t have to do anything with Garoppolo before next Tuesday’s roster reduction to 53 players.

“No, he’s doing great,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Team owner Jed York said last week the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo on the roster and pay his $24.2 million salary. But given that San Francisco has fully moved on to last year’s No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and Garoppolo isn’t even participating in team meetings, it’s difficult to see a scenario where Garoppolo remains on the team for the 2022 season.

But where Garoppolo will end up is still a mystery.

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: Any scenario is possible originally appeared on Pro Football Talk