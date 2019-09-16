Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo needs time reach his ceiling

The good news for the 49ers is that they’re 2-0. The better news is that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely only get better.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 41-17 win over the Bengals that Garoppolo will need more time to play as well as he’s capable of playing, given that he’s still less than a full year removed from tearing his ACL in Week Three of the 2018 season.

Shanahan was specifically encouraged by Garoppolo’s ability to move the chains with his legs when necessary, and by his ability to get down and avoid contact.

It was contact that got him in trouble last year in Kansas City, when Garoppolo tried to cut back at the sideline to deliver a shoulder to a Chiefs defensive back. The move blew out Garoppolo’s ACL.