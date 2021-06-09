Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo had his best spring

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days in San Francisco surely are numbered, but the quarterback is doing his best to hold off Trey Lance as long as he can.

The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall to draft Lance, putting an expiration date on Garoppolo’s tenure as the team’s starting quarterback.

Garoppolo hinted last month that he considered requesting a trade. Instead, he decided to “go out there and ball.” That’s exactly what he’s done in the offseason program, Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

“I think Jimmy had his best spring since we’ve had him,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebbzone.com. “We had the spring the first year (after 2017) with him, the second year (after 2018), he had the ACL, so we didn’t get that. And then last year, it was COVID, so this is really his second one not being on an ACL.

“I thought Jimmy came in in great shape, really locked in, a good place physically and mentally, and I thought he’s had as good of OTAs as he’s had.”

High-ankle sprains limited Garoppolo to six games last season, and he has missed 23 games since the 49ers made him their full-time starter. That’s one reason the 49ers sought to replace him.

But he is 22-8 as a starter in the regular season and has started in a Super Bowl. It appears, barring an injury in training camp or the preseason, that he will start Week 1 this season.

