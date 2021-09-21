Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s footwork is the best it’s been since joining 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers are 2-0 after defeating the Eagles on Sunday, a game in which head coach Kyle Shanahan elected not to play No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

Shanahan said Monday that San Francisco isn’t going to play Lance just to play him. But Lance’s lack of snaps in Week Two may also have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo‘s performance as the starter.

Through two games, Garoppolo has completed 71 percent of his passes for 503 yards with no interceptions. He’s averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, taken only one sack, and has a passer rating of 111.4. But many of those passes have been close to the line of scrimmage, with Garoppolo not pushing the ball down the field too much.

Shanahan said that’s not for lack of ability.

“Jimmy, with the way he throws and the torque he has in his upper body, he’s almost just like a jug machine,” Shanahan said, via Alex Didion of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He can sit there flat-footed and just throw completely from his core with the way his upper body turns and the way his hip turns. He can make almost every throw.

“But Jimmy, as far as his footwork, I think his is the most consistent, the best he’s been at it since I’ve been with him.”

How long that footwork will be able to keep Lance on the bench remains to be seen. But if Garoppolo can continue running the offense efficiently and effectively, Lance will have all the time he needs to get ready to start.

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s footwork is the best it’s been since joining 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • No playing time for Trey Lance

    So much for the two-quarterback system in San Francisco. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance got zero snaps on Sunday against the Eagles, despite the team’s plan to use both Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo — presumably until Lance shows that he’s ready to take over. Coach Kyle Shanahan, who has a well-earned reputation for being meticulous and [more]

  • Rosario hits for cycle, leads Fried, Braves over Giants 3-0

    Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders. The Braves have a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East after the Phillies lost to the New York Mets. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak.

  • Kyle Shanahan: 49ers aren’t going to play Trey Lance just to get him snaps

    Trey Lance played four snaps in the 49ers’ season opener against the Lions. He had three rushes for 2 yards and one pass attempt for a 5-yard touchdown. The expectation from outside the building was an even bigger role in Week 2. But the backup quarterback didn’t get off the sideline Sunday against the Eagles [more]

  • Keith Hernandez on getting along with Gary Carter despite differences | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez explains how he got along with New York Mets teammate Gary Carter despite their differences. Hernandez had touched on their relationship in the 30 for 30 documentary on the 1986 Mets, "Once Upon a Time in Queens". Keith reveals his determination to not let the press have a story about the two stars butting heads. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Why did Eagles DE Josh Sweat play only 28 snaps vs. the 49ers?

    The Eagles gave Josh Sweat a ton of money during the week... and then hardly used him vs. the 49ers. By Reuben Frank

  • Browns Vs. Bears: How Chicago has scored so far in 2021

    In preparation for Week 3's Browns Vs. Bears action, we take a look back at how Chicago has scored points so far this season. Interesting notes on their offense and a long special teams play to be cautious of:

  • The Daily Sweat: The most interesting Week 4 college football betting lines

    Believe it or not, we’re already a quarter of the way through the college football season.

  • Aaron Jones recovers necklace containing father's ashes after losing it during 4-touchdown game

    Aaron Jones lost a necklace containing his father's ashes during Monday's game.

  • NFL Power Rankings 2021: How all 32 teams stack up after Week 2

    After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.

  • Peyton and Eli Manning rip Patriots, welcome Red Zone Robby G’s puppy and move to 2-0 on MNF broadcasts

    Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.

  • CBS pregame show tees off on Aaron Rodgers

    In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]

  • USC coaching search heat check: These are the hottest — and coldest — candidates

    Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.

  • Week 3 Pickups: Is Tony Pollard better than Zeke?

    Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?

  • Opinion: Dumb NFL taunting rule, which hurts the sport, is really about control of Black bodies

    The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.

  • Tom Brady likely to break NFL passing yardage record in Week Four in New England

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]

  • Tom Brady appreciates Bill Belichick’s “encouraging words”

    In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]

  • Report: Broncos reach out to Peyton Manning about ownership stake

    One quarterback who won Super Bowls with the Broncos wants to own a piece of the team. The team, meanwhile, wants the other quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos to want to own a piece of the team. John Elway reportedly wants in on Broncos ownership. The Broncos reportedly want Peyton Manning [more]

  • The stars came out for Dallas Cowboys win over Chargers, some in Jerry Jones’ suite

    Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.

  • Texans coach David Culley regrets decision to punt when third down was an option

    This shouldn't happen in the NFL.

  • Bucs have reached out to Richard Sherman to help struggling secondary

    The Bucs need secondary help. Is Sherman the answer? And will he face suspension from the NFL?