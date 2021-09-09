What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo expect from Lions in Week 1

What Shanahan, Jimmy G expect from new-look Lions in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021 NFL season is finally here.

Healthy and ready to compete with the best teams the NFL has to offer, the 49ers' first test in 2021 is the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Detroit made waves this offseason by naming Dan Campbell their new coach, trading away veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and acquiring former Rams QB Jared Goff.

The new-look Lions are not expected to be very good this season, even with all of the exciting changes within the organization. The 49ers however are expected to be one of the better teams in the league following a disappointing, injury-plagued season in 2020.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo provided their scouting reports of the new-and-improved Lions.

“You can see the personality of their team," Shanahan said. "They're playing hard in all three of those games. They didn't play their starters much, just like a lot of teams didn't, but whoever was out there, they were playing very tough. So, you know they're a team that's committed to playing the right way. I know they'll be a huge challenge this week, but there's always unknown in the first regular season game for everybody."

“A very talented group," Garoppolo said. "New head coach and everything so new D-coordinator. I'm sure they'll have a couple of things for us that we haven't seen, but a fast group, played against a couple of these guys before, [Detroit Lions LB] Jamie Collins. They're a fast group and pretty instinctive. So we'll have to be on our game.”

The 49ers are currently seven-and-a-half-point favorites over the Lions in Week 1. Having terrorized Goff in the past, the 49ers' defensive line will look to do more of the same on Sunday, while the offense does what it does best: run the football.

