Don’t count 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals just yet.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said today that Garoppolo’s calf injury will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, and that there’s a chance that he could play on Sunday in Arizona.

Previous reports indicated that Garoppolo would miss a few weeks, but Shanahan sounded more optimistic than that about the possibility that the calf contusion isn’t so serious to force Garoppolo to miss a game.

Trey Lance replaced Garoppolo on Sunday, and that immediately raised the question about whether it would become Lance’s job for good. But Lance may go back to the sideline, if Garoppolo can go this week.

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play on Sunday vs. Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk