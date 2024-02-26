Kyle Shanahan isn't attending the Scouting Combine

Things are beginning to hop in Indianapolis, with coaches, General Managers and scouts arriving Monday along with the first round of players for the Scouting Combine.

Some coaches, though, are choosing to stay home, where they believe they can accomplish more.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a better excuse this week.

He is staying home to finish interviews for a new defensive coordinator. The 49ers are expected to interview three more candidates, including defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, after previously interviewing former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and 49ers defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen.

The 49ers' coaching staff also is staying home from the combine, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

General manager John Lynch and the scouting department are in Indianapolis.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Rams coach Sean McVay and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy are among other coaches not flying to Indianapolis. They instead will participate in interviews virtually and the workouts are filmed.