Kyle Shanahan: “Irresponsible” to listen to outside opinions on No. 3 pick

Everyone paying attention to the NFL Draft is curious about what the 49ers will do with the third overall pick and many of those people have a strong opinion about which quarterback the team should select.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that those people have not been shy about sharing those opinions when he’s been out to eat or at his kids’ soccer matches. He also said that neither those opinions nor the potential for a negative reaction from 49ers fans will be factors in the team’s process.

“It is so irresponsible to let something like that affect your decision,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “We do this for a living and people should be proud of us that we won’t let that affect our decision. And then it’s up to us to live with the consequences.”

Shanahan said it’s “a little dramatic” to call the trade up to No. 3 the boldest move in 49ers history, but, blinders on or not, Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch are going to have plenty riding on how well Thursday night’s choice fares in the NFL.

