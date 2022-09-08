Kyle Shanahan humorously Facetimes Trey Lance instead of texting

Shanahan, Lance humorously are 'Facetime guys,' not texters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, it's important for coaches and players to stay in constant communication, both on and off the field. That might be a reason why 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan communicates with first-year starter Trey Lance in a different way outside of just texting.

"I don't text Trey," Shanahan said to reporters with a smile. "Facetime guys."

For Shanahan to say that he Facetimes Lance instead of texting him is useful for a myriad of reasons. Most notably, it allows Shanahan and Lance to develop a deeper connection as opposed to just texting each other.

What's more, Facetiming each other ensures that neither party misconstrues any potential message and everything can be answered more clearly.

Considering how high Lance's standards are for himself, having a direct line of communication with Shanahan can help him stay grounded.

If anything, perhaps the reason why Shanahan and Lance Facetime each other instead of text is because they just prefer to do that instead.

Whatever the case might be, expect Shanahan and Lance to Facetime much more often about upcoming games, how to improve, and so on, once the season starts in earnest on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

