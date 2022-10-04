Kyle Shanahan hopes refs improve with Nick Bosa uncalled holding penalties

Shanahan hopes officials improve with holding calls against Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Officially, Nick Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks through four games.

Unofficially, he might also lead the league in most times he’s been held without drawing a penalty flag.

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday when asked about the frequency it appears Bosa is held.

“That’s something I’ve seen a lot with him since he’s been here, going back to his first year in the Super Bowl. So it’s always been tough with that.”

Bosa registered two sacks to go along with a career-high 14 quarterback pressures on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bosa leads the NFL with 30 pressures — and many of those plays came on plays in which he had an offensive lineman holding on for dear life.

Shanahan said the 49ers regularly send video to the league office for feedback on plays they find were questionably officiated.

A lot of those plays are ones in which they believe there has been an uncalled infraction committed against Bosa.

“We turn everything in every week,” Shanahan said. “And sometimes they agree, sometimes they don’t.

“But that’s kind of the standard quote on anything that has to do with that. You just hope it improves.”

