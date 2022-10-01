Kyle Shanahan hopes 'game changer' chain doesn't show up in 49ers-Rams

Shanahan hopes 'game changer' chain doesn't appear Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s been nearly a year since the 49ers debuted the “game changer” chain against the Los Angeles Rams last November on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

However, as quickly as Deebo Samuel introduced the chain to the NFL world after scoring his touchdown, it wouldn’t see the light of day after that. San Francisco is off to a 1-2 start in 2022 and will need to beat their NFC West rival to avoid falling to 1-3.

With the 49ers again facing the Rams on “Monday Night Football” and the team needing a spark, the “game changer” chain could return, but coach Kyle Shanahan hopes it doesn’t.

Although cornerback Jason Verrett supplied the chain for the 49ers, Shanahan hopes that its appearance was a one-and-done.

“I was not a big fan of the chain,” Shanahan told reporters. “I think anything gimmicky and college-like is kind of lame to me. [CB] Jason Verrett got it for us and he’s like as cool of a guy as I know and the players thought it was cool, so I didn’t tell him no or anything, but I was really hoping we didn’t use it in the wrong way because I think we’re more professional than that.

“But the time that he did choose it, I can’t lie, it didn’t come off that bad, so I’ve liked their decision-making on it. I don’t know if it’s gone. I hope it is, but I trust those guys to handle it right and they haven’t let me down so far.”

Shanahan views the NFL as a professional job for his players, so it’s no surprise that he would want the team to steer away from gimmick celebrations. Nonetheless, the 49ers need to focus on securing the win over the Rams.

After a less-than-stellar performance in Week 3’s 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are out to prove that it was a one-off game rather than a worrisome trend.

