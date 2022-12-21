Kyle Shanahan hopes Chase Young ‘waits one more week’ to return

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is set to face his old team — the Washington Commanders — for the fourth time since he took as head coach of the 49ers in 2016.

Shanahan is 1-2 vs. Washington, a team he spent four seasons with as the offensive coordinator from 2010-13 under his father. As everyone knows, Shanahan’s departure was an acrimonious one, but one he’s said that he put behind him and made him a better coach.

On Tuesday, Shanahan discussed the Commanders, praising them for their outstanding defense and the way they play.

Shanahan was also asked if he expected Washington defensive end Chase Young to make his 2022 debut against the 49ers on Saturday.

How did he respond?

“You have to expect it, and if he’s not, that’d be a good thing, but you have to expect it,” Shanahan said per 49ers Webzone. “And they got a lot of good players out there though, so it’s not like if he’s out there, you have to change everything because there’s a lot of people you have to deal with. But hopefully, he does the smart thing and waits one more week.”

That’s a good answer.

Young, of course, is still trying to make his way back after reconstructive surgery on his knee last November. Young also had a procedure done on his opposite knee, meaning a longer recovery time. However, head coach Ron Rivera believes he’s ready, and his return could be a big boost to Washington, even in a limited capacity.

