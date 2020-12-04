Kyle Shanahan hopes 2020 isn’t end of Richard Sherman’s time with 49ers

Cornerback Richard Sherman returned to the 49ers lineup last Sunday for the first time since hurting his calf in the season opener and contributed seven tackles and an interception to a winning effort.

The 49ers have five more games to play this season, so it’s too soon to start thinking too much about offseason moves. Getting Sherman back in the lineup appears to have led to head coach Kyle Shanahan doing some musing about the veteran’s future.

Sherman is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed in 2018 and Shanahan said this week that he hopes things work out for an extended stay.

“Now there’s lots of stuff that go into it at the end of the year and how we’re going to balance all this out and wait to figure out what the salary cap is and stuff with what happens, but I know Sherm’s time here, he’s been everything we’ve hoped and more. And I really hope that these next whatever games we have left, I really hope that’s not the end of it,” Sherman said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Shanahan said General Manager John Lynch shares his feeling that Sherman is someone “we went on our team at all times,” but it remains to be seen how things will play out this offseason.

