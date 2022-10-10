Kyle Shanahan hopeful 49ers re-sign Emmanuel Moseley in 2023 after ACL injury

Shanahan hopeful 49ers can re-sign Moseley after ACL injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley appeared to be well on his way to becoming a highly recruited free agent next spring.

Now, he faces an uncertain future after his season came to an end Sunday with a torn ACL in his left knee in the 49ers’ 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Moseley, 26, will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future. He is in the final year of a two-year extension worth more than $9 million.

In March, the 49ers signed free-agent Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million contract. It appeared unlikely the 49ers would be able to retain Moseley if he established himself this season as one of the top cornerbacks on the market.

Now, it seems more likely Moseley and the 49ers could continue their union for at least another season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he has not yet gotten a chance to speak at length with Moseley. But he said he has made it clear to Moseley how much he appreciates his contributions to the team.

“I know he knows how I feel,” Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “I’ve told him that before -- before the injury.

“I know I feel the same, if not stronger.”

Moseley was a big factor in the 49ers’ defensive dominance over the first five games of the season.

He provided a game-changing play on Sunday when he intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

Moseley sustained the season-ending injury late in the game as he landed awkwardly after defending a deep pass intended for Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

“It’s a real sad, unfortunate thing that happened to him,” Shanahan said. “He was playing his ass off, too. He will be very missed this year. And I really, really hope to have him back next year.”

The 49ers have a history of sticking with players who might not have been able to realize their true value as a free agent after an injury.

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett signed three consecutive one-year contracts with the 49ers. Two of those contracts came after he finished seasons on injured reserve.

Verrett sustained a torn ACL in the season opener of 2021. He is back with the 49ers and likely is to eventually take over Moseley’s spot in the starting lineup.

Moseley signed with the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee.

He was promoted from the practice squad but sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in his first regular-season game. Moseley has appeared in 45 games with 33 starts.

